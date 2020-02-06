USD/JPY New York Price Forecast: Greenback exhausted vs. yen, 110.00 is a tough barrier

  • USD/JPY recovery might be running out of steam as the spot struggles near the 110.00 figure.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 109.65 support.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
The risk-on mood propelled USD/JPY near the 110.00 figure and above the main simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is losing steam near the 109.92 resistance. Bulls want a clear break above this level to reach the 110.30 and 110.49 price levels. However, if the bears prevent the break above the 110.00 figure and drive the market below the 109.65 level, USD/JPY is most likely to pull back down further towards the 109.46 and 109.30 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
      
Resistance: 109.92, 110.30, 110.49
Support: 109.65, 109.46, 109.30
 
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.84
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 109.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.5
Daily SMA50 109.22
Daily SMA100 108.78
Daily SMA200 108.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.85
Previous Daily Low 109.3
Previous Weekly High 109.28
Previous Weekly Low 108.31
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

