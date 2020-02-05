USD/JPY New York Price Forecast: Greenback climbs up vs. yen, nearing 110.00 figure

- USD/JPY recovery extends into Wednesday’s trading session.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 109.92 resistance.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY rose sharply back above the main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market switched to a risk-on mood.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|109.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.46
|Daily SMA50
|109.21
|Daily SMA100
|108.77
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.54
|Previous Daily Low
|108.55
|Previous Weekly High
|109.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.31
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.82
