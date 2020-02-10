USD/JPY New York Price Analysis: Greenback vulnerable below 109.92 resistance vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY recovery is running out of steam below the 109.92 resistance
  • The level to beat for bears is the 109.65 support.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading within Friday’s range rejecting the 110.00 figure while above the main simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot is losing steam below the 109.92 resistance. As the market is weakening bears will likely try to break below the 109.65 support and drive the quote towards the 109.46 and 109.30 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 109.92 and 110.30 price levels. 
 
     
Resistance: 109.92, 110.30, 110.49
Support: 109.65, 109.46, 109.30
 
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.74
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 109.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.54
Daily SMA50 109.23
Daily SMA100 108.83
Daily SMA200 108.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.02
Previous Daily Low 109.53
Previous Weekly High 110.02
Previous Weekly Low 108.32
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD slips to fresh 2020 lows amid coronavirus headlines, economic gap

EUR/USD has hit new 2020 lows under 1.0940, the lowest since October. The coronavirus continues spreading. The dollar is benefitting from Friday's jobs report and Europe's Sentix figure missed expectations.

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 amid receding Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading above1.29, shrugging off concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. Broader markets are attuned to coronavirus headlines.

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure

Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside. 

Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570

The XAU/USD pair inched higher at the start of the week as the precious metal found demand as a traditional safe-haven. After climbing to a daily high above $1,575, however, the pair has retreated slightly and was last seen trading at $1,573.50, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company's Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

