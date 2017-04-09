USD/JPY: negative spreads versus US bonds weigh - Scotiabank

USD/JPY: negative spreads versus US bonds weigh - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained the latest on the Japanese economy rates and currency.
Key Quotes:
"Japan’s manufacturing PMI was finalized at 52.2 for Aug, down slightly from 52.8 in July. Yields on 10Y JGB’s fell 1.5bps today, turning negative for the first time since Nov as investors continued to purchases safer bonds amid focus on North Korea’s missile tests."
"Only Switzerland and Japan’s 10Y bonds currently offer negative returns among developed market FI at the moment. Negative spreads versus US bonds should help support USD/JPY."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.