USD/JPY negative below 114.30 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

The downside momentum is expected to continue unless USD/JPY can regain 114.30.

Key Quotes

“The sharp decline is severely over-extended but with no signs of stabilization just yet, a dip below the overnight low of 113.15 seems likely. That said, 112.70/75 is a rather strong support and this level is unlikely to yield so easily”.

“While the sharp decline yesterday is accompanied by rather strong momentum, the late February low of 111.65/70 is likely out of reach (minor support at 112.70). That said, downward pressure is expected to continue to grow unless USD can reclaim 114.30 in the next few days”.

 

  TREND INDEX OB/OS INDEX VOLATILY INDEX
15M Bearish Oversold High
1H Bullish Oversold Expanding
4H Bullish Neutral High
1D Bullish Neutral Expanding
1W Bearish Overbought Low

 