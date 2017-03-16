USD/JPY negative below 114.30 – UOB

USD/JPY negative below 114.30 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
The downside momentum is expected to continue unless USD/JPY can regain 114.30.
Key Quotes
“The sharp decline is severely over-extended but with no signs of stabilization just yet, a dip below the overnight low of 113.15 seems likely. That said, 112.70/75 is a rather strong support and this level is unlikely to yield so easily”.
“While the sharp decline yesterday is accompanied by rather strong momentum, the late February low of 111.65/70 is likely out of reach (minor support at 112.70). That said, downward pressure is expected to continue to grow unless USD can reclaim 114.30 in the next few days”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Oversold
|High
|1H
|Bullish
|Oversold
|Expanding
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1W
|Bearish
|Overbought
|Low