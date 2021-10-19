USD/JPY nears multi-year highs amid higher US T-bonds yields

USD/JPY trades virtually unchanged on Wednesday in the initial Asia session.

The US dollar trades below 94.00 despite higher US T-bond yields.

US spending bill, hawkish Fed members, and higher equities rule traders' decisions.

USD/JPY remains muted on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s momentum. The pair stays in a relatively narrow price band, after hovering near the daily highs in the US session. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 114.37, up 0.02% for the day.

The US benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields trade at 1.64%, for the first time since May. As investors continue to anticipate the Fed’s tapering next month amid rising inflationary pressure and soaring energy prices. The weaker housing data dented the sentiment, which kept the greenback below 94.00.

The US Building Permits fell 7.7% in September whereas Housing Starts dropped 1.6%. The comments from Fed’s Governor Christopher Waller that a more aggressive policy might be required if higher inflationary pressure persists limits the losses for the buck.

Meantime, US President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers were close to a deal on the cost and scope of their cornerstone economic revival package as per Reuters.

On the other hand, the Japanese yen lost its ground on improved risk sentiment. It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Future is trading at 4,512, up 0.02% for the day.

As for now, traders are waiting for Japan's Balance of Trade data, and US Fed’s Quarles speech to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 114.35 Today Daily Change 0.03 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 114.32 Trends Daily SMA20 111.84 Daily SMA50 110.66 Daily SMA100 110.39 Daily SMA200 108.96 Levels Previous Daily High 114.45 Previous Daily Low 114.02 Previous Weekly High 114.46 Previous Weekly Low 112.16 Previous Monthly High 112.08 Previous Monthly Low 109.11 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 114.29 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 114.18 Daily Pivot Point S1 114.07 Daily Pivot Point S2 113.82 Daily Pivot Point S3 113.63 Daily Pivot Point R1 114.51 Daily Pivot Point R2 114.7 Daily Pivot Point R3 114.95



