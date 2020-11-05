USD/JPY nears 104.00 as US presidential election is still unclear

USD/JPY is consolidating losses near the 104.00 threshold following Treasury yields, as the one for the 10-year note is down to 0.73% while the US presidential election is still uncertain, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“Joe Biden leads with 264 electors while US President Trump has gotten 214. There are some states still to report, while Trump is legally battling the results of at least other three.”
“Japan published the October Jibun Bank Services PMI, which came in at 47.7. The US session will bring Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended October 30, foreseen at 732K from 751K in the previous week. The country will also publish October Challenger Job Cuts and Q3 Nonfarm Productivity. In the American afternoon, the US Federal Reserve will unveil its decision on monetary policy, although the central bank is expected to remain on hold.”
“USD/JPY is bearish, although still above the critical 104.00 threshold. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south below the larger ones. Technical indicators remain well into negative levels, with modest downward slopes.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 as US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.18, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.