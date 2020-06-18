USD/JPY moves lower but the main support low of 106.57 is still holding

- USD/JPY is trading just under flat as stocks sold off for the most part on Thursday.
- There has been a recovery over the last few hours as the market found some support.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
USD/JPY hit a low of 106.67 on Thursday but after a late buying spree in the US stock markets the pair is now testing 107.00. The break to the downside has been a long time coming after the price consolidated between 107.57 and 107.00 for most of the week.
The main support on the chart now is holding at the wave low on the left at the 106.57 area. That is where the market found support after a long period of selling when the market moved from 109.85 to 106.57 between the 5th and 11th June.
The technical indicators have now bounced back up after sinking lower. The Relative Strength Index indicator has made a bullish divergence pattern which shows some of the downside momentum has now been lost. The MACD histogram is now back in the green but the signal line remains below the mid-line.
Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.84
|Daily SMA50
|107.52
|Daily SMA100
|108.14
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.44
|Previous Daily Low
|106.95
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.57
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
