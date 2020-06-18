USD/JPY moves lower but the main support low of 106.57 is still holding

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/JPY is trading just under flat as stocks sold off for the most part on Thursday.
  • There has been a recovery over the last few hours as the market found some support.

USD/JPY 1-hour chart

USD/JPY hit a low of 106.67 on Thursday but after a late buying spree in the US stock markets the pair is now testing 107.00. The break to the downside has been a long time coming after the price consolidated between 107.57 and 107.00 for most of the week. 

The main support on the chart now is holding at the wave low on the left at the 106.57 area. That is where the market found support after a long period of selling when the market moved from 109.85 to 106.57 between the 5th and 11th June. 

The technical indicators have now bounced back up after sinking lower. The Relative Strength Index indicator has made a bullish divergence pattern which shows some of the downside momentum has now been lost. The MACD histogram is now back in the green but the signal line remains below the mid-line. 

USD/JPY Technical analysis

Additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.98
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 107
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.84
Daily SMA50 107.52
Daily SMA100 108.14
Daily SMA200 108.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.44
Previous Daily Low 106.95
Previous Weekly High 109.69
Previous Weekly Low 106.57
Previous Monthly High 108.09
Previous Monthly Low 105.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.8

 

 

