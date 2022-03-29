- USD/JPY witnessed heavy selling on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD weakness.
- Hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine lifted the euro and weighed on the greenback.
- A combination of factors should lend support to the pair and limit deeper losses.
The heavily offered tone surrounding the greenback dragged the USD/JPY pair to a fresh daily low, around mid-122.00s during the early European session.
Following an early uptick to the 124.30 area, the USD/JPY pair witnessed some selling on Tuesday and extended the overnight sharp pullback from the 125.10 area or the highest level since August 2015. The latest optimism over the possibility of a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine triggered aggressive short-covering around the shared currency. This, in turn, weighed on the US dollar and was seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the major.
Apart from this, the US dollar downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is more likely to remain limited amid rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike move at the next two meetings. Moreover, the divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Fed and the Bank of Japan supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the risk-on impulse, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen.
Russian Defense Ministry said that it would scale down military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv in order to create conditions for dialogue. Adding to this, a Ukrainian negotiator noted that there have been enough developments to hold a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The incoming geopolitical headlines boosted investors' confidence, which was evident from the bullish trading sentiment around the equity markets.
This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has topped out in the near term. Next on tap is the US economic docket, featuring the release of JOLTS Job Openings and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. The focus, however, will remain on fresh geopolitical developments, which will influence the risk sentiment and drive demand for the safe-haven JPY, providing some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.78
|Today Daily Change
|-1.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.83
|Today daily open
|123.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.16
|Daily SMA50
|116.25
|Daily SMA100
|115.27
|Daily SMA200
|113.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.1
|Previous Daily Low
|122.02
|Previous Weekly High
|122.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.1
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|125.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.1100
EUR/USD has extended its rally to a fresh 10-day high near 1.1100 on improving market mood on Tuesday. The shared currency capitalizes on risk flows after Russia announced that they agreed to drastically scale down military activity near Kyiv following the latest round of talks.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.3150 area as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gained traction and has advanced to daily highs near 1.3150 amid renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The risk-positive market environment on Russia-Ukraine headlines makes it difficult for the safe-haven dollar to find demand.
Gold recovers above $1,910 as US yields turn south
Gold has regained its traction after falling to its lowest level in a month at $1,890 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield turning negative on the day below 2.4%, XAU/USD is trading above $1,910.
Shiba Inu price is on the cusp of a 65% bull run
Shiba Inu price saw bulls taking the lead on Monday by using the 55-day SMA handle as an entry point that resulted in the price shooting up to the 200-day SMA of $0.00003000.
Micron (MU) reports earnings after Tuesday close
Micron Technology announces its fiscal Q2 earnings after the close on Tuesday, March 29. Micron stock rose 2.3% to $79.86 on Monday. MU shares trade currently at 11 times earnings.