- USD/JPY corrected sharply from a 24-year high touched earlier this Wednesday.
- Speculations for an intervention by Japanese authorities benefitted the JPY.
- Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and contributed to the selling bias.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should limit losses ahead of the key FOMC decision.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed an intraday turnaround from a 24-year high touched earlier this Wednesday and continued losing ground through the early part of the European session. Spot prices dropped to a fresh daily low, around mid-134.00s in the last hour, reversing a major part of the previous day's positive move.
The Japanese yen drew support from speculations that authorities were uncomfortable about the recent speed of the yen's decline and would respond appropriately. Bearish traders further took cues from retreating US Treasury bond yields, which prompted aggressive long-unwinding around the US dollar. The combination of factors exerted downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
That said, the downside seems cushioned, at least for the time being, amid a big Japan-US interest rate differential, which is poised to widen further on more hawkish Fed expectations. Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation, which surged to a four-decade high in May.
In fact, Fed fund futures indicate rising odds of a 75 bps rate hike at the conclusion of a two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday and another 75 bps hike in July. This had pushed the 2-year Treasury note - seen as a proxy for the Fed's policy rate - to its highest level since 2007 and the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to levels not seen since April 2011.
In contrast, the BoJ has promised to conduct unlimited bond purchase operations to defend its near-zero target for 10-year yields. The Japanese central bank has also made it clear that it will stick to its ultra-loose policy settings until core inflation in Japan can stabilize near the 2% level. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair.
Investors might also refrain from positioning for a deeper corrective pullback and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision later during the US session. A 75 bps Fed rate hike move would be the biggest since 1994 and enough to boost the buck, validating the positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|135.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.24
|Daily SMA50
|128.95
|Daily SMA100
|123.11
|Daily SMA200
|118.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.48
|Previous Daily Low
|133.87
|Previous Weekly High
|134.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.43
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
