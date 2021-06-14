USD/JPY moves back closer to session tops, 110.00 mark remains in sight

- USD/JPY gained some traction for the second consecutive session on Monday.
- Expectations that Fed will sound less dovish prompted a short-covering move.
- Softer US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and might cap gains.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an intraday dip to the 109.60 region and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range heading into the North American session. The pair was last seen hovering around the 109.75-80 region, up over 0.10% for the day.
The pair gained some positive traction for the second consecutive session on Monday and is now looking to build on last week's goodish rebound from the 109.20 area, or 50-day SMA support. This also marked the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five and seemed rather unaffected by a subdued US dollar price action.
The market might have already started pricing in a slightly less dovish Fed in the face of rising inflationary pressures. It is worth recalling that the pace of inflation in the US climbed to a 13-year high in May. This, in turn, seemed to have prompted traders to lighten their bearish bets around the USD/JPY pair.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some additional support to the USD/JPY pair. That said, a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap any further gains.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines heading into the FOMC meeting on June 15-16. This further makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
From a technical perspective, sustained strength beyond the key 110.00 psychological mark might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the move up and climb back to test monthly swing highs, around the 110.30-35 supply zone.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|109.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.35
|Daily SMA50
|109.12
|Daily SMA100
|108.06
|Daily SMA200
|106.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.84
|Previous Daily Low
|109.32
|Previous Weekly High
|109.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.19
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD slides below $1,850 level, fresh one-month lows
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, below the $1,850 level in the last hour.
Four reasons why XRP price could set new-all time high above $5
XRP price experienced a significant bull run as it rallied roughly 750% since 2021. However, due to the recent correction, Ripple’s year-to-date (YTD)
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.