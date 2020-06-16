USD/JPY moves above mid-107.00s, closer to session tops

- A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/JPY to gain some traction on Tuesday.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
- The USD was back in demand amid surging US bond yields, upbeat US retail sales data.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher during the early North American session and is currently placed near the top end of its two-day-old range, just above mid-107.00s.
A strong rally across the global equity markets – supported by the Fed's latest changes to its bond-buying program – continued undermining the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair. Bulls further took cues from some follow-through uptick for the third straight session in the US Treasury bond yields.
This coupled with a goodish intraday US dollar bounce remained supportive of the mildly positive tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. The greenback got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected US monthly retail sales, which reinforced the idea that the worse of the coronavirus pandemic might be over.
Meanwhile, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, again offered a bleak outlook for the US economy and said that significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the US economic recovery. Powell reiterated that the Fed remains committed to using its full range of tools to support the economy.
The comments did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major, though bulls need to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|107.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.89
|Daily SMA50
|107.58
|Daily SMA100
|108.18
|Daily SMA200
|108.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.57
|Previous Daily Low
|107
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.57
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
