USD/JPY: More room for losses unless Friday’s US data are strong – SocGen

USD/JPY has fallen back below the 148.00 level. Economists at Société Générale analyze the pair’s outlook.
Yen shorts are finally being cut back for the BoJ meeting
Japanese wage data delivered 2% YoY earnings growth for January and reports of wage demand and pay settlements all suggest a pickup. Surely everything is in place to bury YCC and NIRP on March 19?
Yen short covering is helped by lower US yields and unless Friday’s US data are strong, there’s more room for USD/JPY to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0900 ahead of ECB policy announcement
EUR/USD keeps its range at around 1.0900 in the European session on Thursday, of the six-week highs. The US Dollar continues to suffer from dovish Fed Chair Powell's testimony, supporting the pair ahead of the ECB policy announcements.
Gold price consolidates near record high ahead of US data
Gold price is holding positive traction near $2,160, consolidating near the record high in the European session. Increased bets on a June Fed rate cut following Fed Chair Powell's testimony are weighing on the US Dollar while boding well for the non-yielding Gold price.
GBP/USD stays firm near 1.2750, awaits US data
GBP/USD is posting moderate gains to trade near 1.2750 in European trading on Thursday. The upside in the pair is sponsored by the weaker US Dollar and encouraging news from the UK Spring Budget. US data and more Powell awaited.
Has Tesla secretly bought more Bitcoin?
The electric car company Tesla has allegedly purchased around 1,000 BTC, or at least that’s what the chatter is on social media. But a closer look at the source of these rumors reveals that it could be nothing but a case of misinterpretion.
European Central Bank Decision Preview: Interest rates expected to remain unchanged as inflation weakens
Economists are expecting the ECB to keep its three key interest rates steady, with the benchmark Deposit Rate at 4.0%, following the conclusion of the Governing Council’s March monetary policy meeting.