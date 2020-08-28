USD/JPY: Mildly positive beyond 106.50 following downbeat Tokyo CPI

- USD/JPY pays a little heed to inflation numbers from Tokyo.
- Tokyo CPI eases to 0.3% versus 0.8% forecasts, Core CPI reversed +0.3% expectations with -0.3% figures.
- Market sentiment remains positive following Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
- Chatters concerning the US stimulus, virus updates will join news from the Jackson Hole Symposium for immediate direction.
USD/JPY stays on the front-foot around 106.65, up 0.10% on a day, following the release of the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) during the early Friday. Even if the data received no major reaction, downbeat outcomes join the risk-on mood to propel the yen pair further towards the north.
Not only the headline CPI data that missed the forecast and prior by flashing 0.3% mark, the Ex-Fresh Food CPI, mostly known as Core CPI, also joins the line with -0.3% numbers. Furthermore, the ex-Food and Energy CPI data lagged below 0.5% market consensus and 0.6% prior with -0.1% actual.
Read: Japanese Tokyo CPI YoY Aug: 0.3% (exp 0.6%; prev 0.6%), yen unchanged
Fed Chair adds to the risk-on mood…
Following Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s readiness to offer the Average Inflation Targeting (AIT), a move that will result in prolonged low-interest, market sentient buoyed amid hopes of further easy money.
Also adding to the upbeat mood are chatters concerning the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package. Recent updates concerning the key issue suggest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sustained favor to cut the Democratic demand to somewhere in the middle of $2.2 trillion.
Additionally, news that Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe is planning to provide the virus vaccine for the entire nation offers additional strength to the market optimism.
Amid all these catalysts, news like China bans Aussie been (again) and the noise surrounding TikTok gets fewer audiences. As a result, the S&P 500 Futures nears the record high that teases 3,500.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts amid a lack of major data/events in Asia. However, the broad risk-on mood can keep the quote on the positive side unless wither any worrisome comments roll out of Wyoming or the US data mark heavy declines.
Technical analysis
An upward sloping trend line from July 01, at 106.70 now, followed by a 100-day SMA level of 107, could keep exerting downside pressure on the quote. Though, sellers are less likely to be convinced unless the quote slips below the monthly support line, currently around 105.55.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61%
|Today daily open
|105.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.99
|Daily SMA50
|106.56
|Daily SMA100
|107.04
|Daily SMA200
|108.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.56
|Previous Daily Low
|105.96
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.1
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Mildly positive beyond 106.50 following downbeat Tokyo CPI
USD/JPY pays a little heed to inflation numbers from Tokyo. Tokyo CPI eases to 0.3% versus 0.8% forecasts, Core CPI reversed +0.3% expectations with -0.3% figures. Market sentiment remains positive following Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
AUD/USD consolidates from fresh yearly high, 0.7300 in focus
AUD/USD seesaws in a choppy range around 0.7250 after refreshing the highest levels since January 2019. Fed Chair Powell’s speech boosts the market’s risk appetite. Chatters surrounding the US stimulus deadlock offer intermediate moves.
Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1,930
Gold prices await a clear direction after Thursday’s volatile trading that crossed $1,975 before declining to $1,910. The US dollar’s strength, backed by Fed Chair Powell’s speech, plays a big role.
3 reasons why Dollar soared on fed’s new inflation strategy
The Federal Reserve has a new inflation strategy. Instead of focusing on curbing price pressures, they will now allow inflation and employment to overshoot their targets in order to attain long term price stability.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.