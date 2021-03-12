USD/JPY: Mildly bid around mid-108.00s with eyes on US President Biden’s speech

- USD/JPY eases from intraday top but keeps the previous day’s recovery moves.
- Vaccine, stimulus news favor risks ahead of Biden’s likely upbeat speech.
- Rumors over BOJ’s stepping back from six trillion yen ETF target spread.
- Data from Japan has been sluggish, risk catalysts occupy the driver’s seat.
USD/JPY stays firm, recently easing from 108.58, while taking round to 108.55 as markets in Tokyo open for Friday. The risk barometer justifies positive sentiment as traders cheer US President Joe Biden’s passage of $1.9 trillion stimulus. Though, bulls are chained ahead of the key speech from US President.
Having recently unveiled $1.9 trillion to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19), chatters do take rounds that US President Biden has a $2.5 trillion infrastructure plan in his pocket that will be proposed next month. Also on the risk-positive side could be the latest announcements from the White House suggesting Biden’s readiness to announce “back to normal” by July and vaccines for all adults before May 01.
Vaccine updates from Novavax and AstraZeneca are also important to the risks as the former suggests the upbeat capacity to battle the UK covid strains whereas the later conveys the inability to match delivery targets for the European Union (EU).
Elsewhere, chatters that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will drop its Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) target of six trillion yen, as well as widen Japanese Governor Bond (JGB) yield target band, offer an extra filter to the risks. Comments from the Japanese Health Ministry suggesting a sustained rise in Tokyo’s covid numbers also weighs on risks.
Furthermore, the US-China tension and the Canberra-Beijing tussles join the ECB’s hidden concerns for reflation to weigh on the mood.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.15% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.26%. On Thursday, global equity markets cheered US stimulus news with the key Wall Street benchmarks flashing record tops on closing.
Moving on, USD/JPY traders should pay close attention to US President Joe Biden’s speech as it is likely to offer another reason for the bulls to aim for 110.00.
Technical analysis
A clear break of the 13-day-old support line, now resistance around 108.70, directs USD/JPY sellers to 108.00 surrounded by July 2020 top and 10-day SMA.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|108.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.66
|Daily SMA50
|105.13
|Daily SMA100
|104.64
|Daily SMA200
|105.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.81
|Previous Daily Low
|108.36
|Previous Weekly High
|108.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.37
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.17
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1980 after ECB’s boost
The ECB pushed the shared currency higher after announcing a “significant” increase in the pace of bonds buying. Records in Wall Street further undermined dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped
GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level.
XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact
Binance Coin price broke out of a continuation pattern in the last few hours, surging by more than 12%. The gains were quickly erased after BNB got rejected at a crucial resistance barrier. Regardless, the recent erratic price behavior does not negate the bullish outlook.
SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS
Shares in SOS continue to struggle, having retreated from highs of nearly $16 in February. Shares in SOS are currently trading at $6.40 up 1.2% in Thursday's regular session.