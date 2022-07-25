In spite of higher core CPI in Japan, expectations of a hawkish commentary from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda have no relevance. The BOJ will continue with its dovish commentary and will keep flushing money into the economy.

Meanwhile, the yen bulls remained upbeat last week after the release of Japan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI). The National CPI was trimmed to 2.4% vs. 2.5% reported earlier. While the core CPI climbed to 1% from the prior release of 0.8%. The BOJ remained worried as oil and food prices were keeping the inflation rate above 2%. Now, a recovery in demand for durable goods is going to delight the BOJ policymakers amid an overall recovery.

On Wednesday, the interest rate decision by the Fed is expected to elevate its interest rates to 2.5%. A rate hike announcement by 75 basis points (bps) by Fed chair Jerome Powell to combat the inflation monster may support the greenback. Earlier, expectations were soaring for a 1% rate hike as inventors saw price pressures reaching a double-digit figure. However, a downward shift in long-run inflation expectations to 2.8% vs. June print of 3.1% and a dismal second-quarter earnings show on Wall Street have forced the Fed not to pick up a galloping pace.

The USD/JPY pair is marching towards 137.00 as investors are betting over the widening Federal Reserve (Fed)-Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy divergence on Wednesday. The asst is gradually moving towards the critical hurdle of 137.00 after a modest rebound at around 136.00 on Friday.

