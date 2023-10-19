USD/JPY loses traction below the 150.00 area, Fed’s Powell speech looms

- USD/JPY trades in negative territory near 149.80, down 0.10% on the day.
- The US Building Permits came in better than expected; Housing Starts arrived worse than the market consensus.
- The Bank of Japan (BoJ)’s quarterly report suggested a recovery in Japan’s economy for all regions.
- The Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, Japanese inflation data will be closely watched events this week.
The USD/JPY pair loses momentum near 149.80 during the early European session on Thursday. The downside of the pair might be limited due to a rise in US Treasury bond yields. Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield surges to 4.966%, the highest level since 2007, and the 2-year Treasury yield stays at 5.246%. Investors await the Japanese inflation data on Friday for fresh impetus. Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) ex-fresh Food is expected to rise 2.7% YoY from 3.1% in the previous reading.
The US housing data on Wednesday showed mixed readings. The Building Permits fell to 1.475M in September, beating the market consensus of 1.45M whereas Housing Starts rose to 1.35M, worse than expected 1.38M, data published by the US Census Bureau. Additionally, the Fed Beige Book update showed the US economic outlook had "little to no change" between September and early October and the data might not convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) to abandon its current guidance.
Furthermore, Fed officials reaffirmed their stance to maintain interest rates at the current level. The Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated that it's too early to tell if more policy rate action is needed while adding that the central bank can make the decision on policy path depending on the data. While Fed Bank of New York John Williams said the central bank needs restrictive monetary policy for a while to cool inflation.
Investors will take more cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in the American session. The hawkish comments from Fed officials on the policy outlook might lift the US Dollar demand and act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) raises its assessment for six of Japan's nine economic regions in a quarterly report. The report indicated that Japan’s economy recovered moderately for all regions. But many regions saw exports and output moving sideways.
Earlier this week, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki denied to comment about currency intervention. Japan’s top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said that the Japanese Yen (JPY) continued to be considered a safe-haven asset and was benefiting from safe-haven flow caused by the geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Kanda additionally affirmed that if excessive moves occurred in the currency market, the authorities would take steps such as raising interest rates or intervening in the market. That said, the potential FX intervention by the Japanese authorities might cap the upside of the USD/JPY pair.
Looking ahead, market players will keep an eye on the US Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed index, and Existing Home Sales due later on Thursday. Also, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech will be due later in the American session. On Friday, the Japanese National Consumer Price Index for September will be a closely watched event.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|149.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.16
|Daily SMA50
|147.57
|Daily SMA100
|144.53
|Daily SMA200
|139.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.94
|Previous Daily Low
|149.49
|Previous Weekly High
|149.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.16
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays vulnerable below 1.0550 on USD strength, risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0550 in early Europe on Thursday. Simmering Middle East geopolitical tensions underpin the safe-haven US Dollar. Investors also trade with cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech.
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.2150, awaits Powell
GBP/USD is trading on a slippery slope below 1.2150 in the European morning on Thursday. The US Dollar attracts safe-haven demand amid simmering Middle East tension, weighing negatively on the pair. All eyes remain on Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold holds steady below 2-1/2 month top on Middle East conflict, ahead of Fed’s Powell
Gold price gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to its highest level since early August, around the $1,962-1,963 area in the wake of the risk of an escalation in the Middle East conflict. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields and stronger USD cap gains.
Aave bears could kickstart a 17% crash
AAVE formed a local top of $73.40 on October 1 and has kickstarted a downtrend since then. Bears have an opportunity to short the altcoin on the retest of the pullback resistance at $64.50.
Sentiment is bad everywhere
Asian shares declined, mirroring the downward trend in US markets due to concerns about rising interest rates and escalating Middle East tensions. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Thursday.