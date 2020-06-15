USD/JPY looks vulnerable below 107.00 as second-wave fears mount

- Risk-off remains at full steam on the second wave of coronavirus.
- USD/JPY tracks Asian equities, S&P 500 futures lower.
- Yen appears to regain its safe-haven status, as USD tumbles.
USD/JPY is testing the key 107 support, with risks skewed to the downside amid deteriorating market sentiment, as we head into early Europe.
The Japanese yen seems to have regained its safe-haven status, as the fears over the second-wave of the coronavirus grow and prompt investors to run for cover amid tumbling Asian stocks and US equity futures. The Japanese benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index tanks over 2.50% while the S&P 500 futures shed 2%, at the time of writing.
The rapid rise in new infections in the US, Japan and China has reinforced concerns over the second-wave, with Beijing resorting to harsh lockdown measures after 36 new cases were reported earlier today. The downbeat Chinese activity numbers also adding to the souring market mood.
The US dollar failed to benefit from the risk-off trading, as the sell-off in the US Treasury yields dragged the greenback broadly lower. The broad US dollar slide further collaborated with the bearish momentum in the spot.
Further, the yen also garnered some strength from the Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe’s remarks. Abe pledged to do everything possible to put the economy on the recovery path.
Looking ahead, the sentiment on the global stocks will continue to have a major bearing on the spot, with the incoming virus updates to hold the key amid lack of significant economic data due for release on Monday.
USD/JPY technical levels to consider
From a short technical perspective, a break below 107.00 would expose Friday’s low of 106.58. The next support awaits at 106 (round number). The 50-DMA at 107.55 could cap the immediate upside, above which 107.95 (10-DMA) could be tested.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|107.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.89
|Daily SMA50
|107.62
|Daily SMA100
|108.19
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.55
|Previous Daily Low
|106.59
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.57
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
