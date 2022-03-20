USD/JPY looks to recapture 119.40 as yen loses shine after BOJ maintains status-quo

- USD/JPY has surged sharply as the yen weakens on unchanged BOJ’s monetary policy.
- Yearly Japan’s National CPI has landed at 0.9%, well below the upside cap of 2%.
- This week Fed Powell’s speech and Biden-NATO meet will remain in focus.
The USD/JPY has witnessed a bullish open-test drive session on Monday, which usually denotes a carry-forwarded buying from the previous trading session. The pair opened at 119.12, witnessed a minor amount of offers. Later, the major bounced back sharply and breached the opening price decisively, which sent the pair towards 119.30, at the time of writing.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept the interest rate unchanged at -0.1%. The decision from the policymakers was very much in-line with the market consensus. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda preferred to stick to an unchanged policy led by capped inflation print in Japan. The Statistics Bureau of Japan reported the yearly National Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 0.9% on Friday, much higher than the previous print of 0.5% and market consensus of 0.3 but well below the upside cap of 2%. This has underpinned the greenback against the Japanese yen.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating in a narrow range of 98.13-98.30 as investors await the first speech from Federal Reserve (Fed)’s Chair Jerome Powell after raising the interest rates for the very first time post the pandemic of Covid-19. The speech from Fed’s Powell will provide guidance for the likely monetary policy action going forward. Apart from that, investors will also focus on US President Joe Biden's meeting with the NATO allies. The central spotlight of the meeting will be the diplomatic solution to bring a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. Moreover, the Russian economy may face more sanctions post the Biden-NATO meet.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|119.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|116.23
|Daily SMA50
|115.42
|Daily SMA100
|114.79
|Daily SMA200
|112.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.4
|Previous Daily Low
|118.47
|Previous Weekly High
|119.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.29
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
