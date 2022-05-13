USD/JPY looks to overstep 129.00 despite falling DXY, Kuroda's promises

- USD/JPY sees a balancing profile above 129.00 as BOJ may keep up the prudent monetary policy.
- Fed Powell has just signaled two more 50 bps rate hikes in CY2022.
- For further guidance, investors will focus on Michigan CSI, which is seen at 64.
The USD/JPY pair is advancing modestly from the early Asian session despite a weak performance from the US dollar index (DXY) has remained weak after printing a fresh 19-year high of 104.92 on Thursday. A bullish open-drive session is claiming an establishment above 129.00 on Friday.
A mild correction from the DXY in early Tokyo was highly expected after a strong run-up on Thursday. Higher-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers fueled the odds of an aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The recent tradition of the DXY to renew 19-year high after a mild correction at regular intervals is expected to continue for a prolonged period as Fed chair Jerome Powell has warned of two more rate hikes by 50 basis points (bps) in Fed’s next two interest rate decision announcements. Also, Fed Powell emphasized the need for price stability as paychecks are losing their value amid soaring inflation.
Meanwhile, yen bulls are witnessing a broader weakness in the Asian session as the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s Governor has promised a more conservative monetary policy going forward, in his statement on Friday. The Japanese economy has yet not achieved its pre-pandemic growth levels and inflation is still not at par with the targeted levels.
In today’s session, investors will keep an eye on the release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI). The catalyst is expected to land at 64 against the former figure of 65.2.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|128.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.03
|Daily SMA50
|124.15
|Daily SMA100
|119.59
|Daily SMA200
|115.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.06
|Previous Daily Low
|127.52
|Previous Weekly High
|130.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.63
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls are moving in and eyes are on key structure
AUD/USD bulls are stepping in within bearish territory. The pair has been deteriorating for six straight trading days and has fallen into a void below 0.69 the figure and has been en route towards a weekly structure around 0.6780.
USD/JPY looks to overstep 129.00 despite falling DXY, Kuroda's promises
USD/JPY sees a balancing profile above 129.00 as BOJ may keep up the prudent monetary policy. Fed Powell has just signaled two more 50 bps rate hikes in CY2022. For further guidance, investors will focus on Michigan CSI, which is seen at 64.
Gold relief rally needs acceptance above key $1,836 level
Gold Price is making a recovery attempt after the latest leg down to a new three-month low near $1,800. The market’s perception of risk sentiment and its impact on the US dollar valuations continue to play a key role, as global growth and inflation fears keep lurking.
Can Zilliqa bulls attempt a 25% recovery rally
Zilliqa price prepares for a minor rally as Bitcoin bears seem to be taking a nap. As the UST depeg crash reaches its climax, altcoins seem to be popping up, therefore, ZIL could also follow the trend and attempt a relief rally.
GME soars on short squeeze despite risk-off sentiment
GME stock trimmed most of its Wednesday's losses and recovers 10%. GameStop stock is down 45% this year and 60% in the last six months. GME stock bounced roughly $10 from key support at $80.