USD/JPY looks to extend the bounce above 109.50

- USD/JPY finds a floor amid trade deal optimism.
- The yen buoyed by BOJ’s stimulus view and firmer Japanese CPIs.
- Dollar index extends weakness amid light trading conditions.
USD/JPY is trying hard to extend the tepid bounce above the midpoint of the 109 handle amid a better risk environment, driven by fresh US-China trade optimism.
Over the past couple of days, both China and the US have made upbeat remarks concerning phase one trade deal signing. China’s Commerce Ministry said it is in close touch with the US on a trade deal signing ceremony. The Asian equity markets reached 18-month tops while S&P 500 futures trade 0.13% higher, which is, in fact, helping to limit the downside in the spot.
However, the further recovery in the pair appears difficult for now, as the Japanese yen remains underpinned by the above-forecasts Japanese CPI figures and Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Summary of Opinions released earlier this Friday.
“The Bank of Japan (BOJ) summary of opinions of the December meeting showed the policymakers are not in favor of increasing stimulus and intend to study the side-effects of policy while maintaining the current monetary easing - negative rates and QQE program with yield curve control,” FXStreet’s Analyst, Omkar Godbole, noted.
Further, broad-based US dollar weakness amid risk-on market profile and weaker Treasury yields continue to keep a check on the recovery. The greenback failed to draw any inspiration from the latest solid US consumer spending data and the rally in the US stocks, as the US-China trade optimism weighs negatively on its safe-haven appeal.
Looking ahead, amid a lack of significant US macro news and holiday-thinned trading conditions, the major will closely follow the trade-related developments and USD price-action.
USD/JPY Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|109.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.15
|Daily SMA50
|108.93
|Daily SMA100
|108.04
|Daily SMA200
|108.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.69
|Previous Daily Low
|109.32
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.18
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar selling powers Fiber toward key 1.1140 hurdle
EUR/USD is gaining ground on broad-based dollar selling. The pair is closing on a crucial trendline hurdle at 1.1140. With gold rising amid trade optimism, a breakout looks likely.
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.30 amid broad USD weakness
GBP/USD extends the recovery gains above the 1.30 handle, having found strong support at 1.2970 in early Asia. Broad US dollar weakness remains the key theme in Europe amid trade deal optimism and holiday-thinned markets.
Forex Today: Dollar grinds lower amid trade optimism, thin markets
Broad US dollar weakness extended into Asia this Friday, with year-end holiday-thinned trading to keep most majors in tight trading ranges. The dust settled after the Christmas day volatile moves in the US dollar index.
Gold: On track to post biggest weekly gain since August, flag breakout on weekly
Gold is on track to print its biggest weekly gain in four months. The metal's weekly chart is now reporting a bull flag breakout. The breakout has opened the doors for September highs above $1,555.
USD/JPY looks to extend the bounce above 109.50
USD/JPY finds a floor amid trade deal optimism. The yen buoyed by BOJ’s stimulus view and firmer Japanese CPIs. Dollar index extends weakness amid light trading conditions.