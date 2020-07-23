USD/JPY looks for firm direction above 107.00 amid bank holiday in Japan

- USD/JPY seesaws in a choppy range between 107.13 and 107.20 following its U-turn from 107.28.
- Fresh headlines concerning the Sino-American tension triggers risk-reset, uncertainty surrounding the US fiscal plan adds to worries.
- Qualitative catalysts will keep the driver’s seat amid a lack of major data/events.
USD/JPY eases to 107.16 amid the initial hours of the Asian trading session on Thursday. The pair flashed a positive daily closing, with a high of 107.28, during the previous day but failed to keep the upside momentum afterward. This joined the off in Japan while portraying sideways moves between 107.13 and 107.20.
The risk barometer’s gains on Wednesday could be traced to the fresh US-China tension after the Trump administration ordered Beijing to empty the consulate office in Houston. The same got anticipated retaliation from the dragon nation to push the American diplomats to close the office in Wuhan. Recently, US President Donald Trump cited readiness to use additional measures against the Asian major while news from Axios suggests an escalation in the tussle citing Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Also weighing on the risk-tone could be the recent uncertainty surrounding the American fiscal budget. Having initially signaled the intermediate extension of unemployment benefits, Trump administration oppose the move in the Senate discussions, per Politico. Additionally, the size of the aid package, Democrats offer $3.5 trillion against Republicans’ bid of $1.0 trillion, offers extra uncertainty over the much-debated plan after European leaders’ ability to deliver 750 billion Euros of help to the economy.
Elsewhere, the positive updates concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines fail to defy the surge in the US, Australia and Japanese pandemic numbers. The global count is inching close to 14.00 million new cases with America being on the top.
As a result, the S&P 500 Futures mark 0.10% of a drop to 3,263 after Wall Street marked mildly positive closing the previous day. Elsewhere, Australia’s ASX 200 losses 0.34% to 6,054 while New Zealand’s NZX 50 print no moves around 357.00.
Considering the two-day holidays in Japan, coupled with a lack of major data/events elsewhere, traders will have to keep eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impetus. In doing so, virus news, US-China updates and fiscal budget headlines will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
While the monthly low near 106.60 restricts the pair’s immediate downside, a 50-day SMA level of 107.47 challenges the short-term advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|107.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.28
|Daily SMA50
|107.47
|Daily SMA100
|107.53
|Daily SMA200
|108.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.29
|Previous Daily Low
|106.71
|Previous Weekly High
|107.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.67
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.