USD/JPY looks for direction near 109.50, trade sentiment remains sluggish

- USD/JPY traders catch after risk-off dominated the previous day.
- US-China trade tension prevails with the hard Brexit fears dominating the mood.
- Upbeat US data managed to mitigate the losses, eyes Japan’s trade numbers for now.
After a day of fresh risk-off moves, USD/JPY seesaws around 109.50 ahead of the Wednesday’s Tokyo open. The safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) benefited from the market’s trade/Brexit fears but the broad US Dollar (USD) strength kept the gains in check.
With the UK PM’s readiness to crash out of the European Union (EU) before 2020 ends, traders realigned their Brexit fears and rushed to risk-safety on Tuesday. Among them, the US Dollar (USD) turned out to be the winner as upbeat industrial production and housing data offered additional strength to the greenback.
On the trade front, markets doubt the future of the US-China friendship, even after the phase-one, as the US keeps its pressure on Huawei while also staying ready to use a 25% tariff push as the key for phase-two talks.
The recent headlines across the board suggest mixed clues with the global rating agencies like Fitch and S&P praising the UK after the general election. Even so, Fitch held its warning tone up while saying, “a phase one US/China trade deal alone unlikely to eliminate uncertainty given prolonged phase two negotiations on structural issues.”
Additionally, NIKKEI suggests that Japan’s government is considering a reduction in the Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) to 32.5 trillion Japanese yen (JPY) versus 32.7 trillion figure in the previous fiscal year. On the contrary, MNI quoted ex-Bank of Japan (BOJ) official while saying that it's difficult for BOJ to say there is momentum toward the 2% inflation.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields stay sluggish around 1.875% while S&P 500 Futures also losing 0.15% to 3,195 by the press time.
Moving on, Japan’s November month trade data becomes an immediate catalyst while overall risk-tone remains dependent on trade/Brexit headlines.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking 109.70/75 area, prices are less likely to lure buyers. On the contrary, 109.00 and 108.45/40 seem to be on the table for now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|109.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.94
|Daily SMA50
|108.73
|Daily SMA100
|107.85
|Daily SMA200
|108.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.68
|Previous Daily Low
|109.27
|Previous Weekly High
|109.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses to 0.6850, trade/Brexit fears stay on the cards
AUD/USD retraces the week-start losses to 0.6855 amid initial trading hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair dropped heavily on Tuesday as fears of hard Brexit and the US-China trade differences kept the riskier assets down.
USD/JPY looks for direction near 109.50, trade sentiment remains sluggish
After a day of fresh risk-off moves, USD/JPY seesaws around 109.50 ahead of the Wednesday’s Tokyo open. The safe-haven Yen benefited from the market’s trade/Brexit fears but the broad USD strength kept the gains in check.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
XAU/USD sidelined below $1480/oz
Gold stays stuck in a sideways market in the last month of 2019. XAU/USD has been trading in an unusual tight trading range for the second consecutive day below the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears
The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.