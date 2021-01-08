USD/JPY looks firmer and closer to 104.00 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group see USD/JPY trading on a firm note with the likeliness of a test of 104.25 ahead of 104.60.
24-hour view: “While we noted yesterday that ‘downward pressure has dissipated’, we were of the view that ‘it is too early to expect USD to move higher in a sustained manner’. The surge in USD that sent it soaring to 103.95 and the subsequent strong daily closing of +0.74% higher (largest 1-day gain in 2 months) came as a surprise. Upward momentum is strong and the risk is for USD to continue to move higher. That said, overbought conditions suggest that the odds for of a break of the major resistance at 104.20 are not high (minor resistance is at 104.00). Support is at 103.60 followed by 103.40.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (07 Jan, spot at 103.80) that ‘the outlook is mixed and USD could trade between 102.50 and 103.65 for a period of time’. The subsequent surge that sent USD to 103.95 came as a surprise. The rapid improvement in momentum indicates further USD strength from here. A break of the major resistance at 104.25 could potentially lead to further rapid rise in USD towards 104.60. Overall, USD is expected to trade on a firm footing as long as it holds above 103.00 (‘strong support’ level).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
