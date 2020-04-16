USD/JPY looking to 107.80s in USD risk-off correction

- USD/JPY spiking in Tokyo, extending overnight gains.
- US dollar picking up the safe-haven bid as economic backdrop deteriorates.
USD/JPY is on the bid as the dollar continues to catch a safe -haven bid with constant doom and gloom headlines pertaining to the spread of COVID019 and the global economic shutdown resulting in disastrous economic data and forecasts. Overnight, USD/JPY rose to 107.86 and in Tokyo, the pair is now +0.26% with a rally in DXY of +0.15% so far.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 107.69, climbing from a low of 107.35 to a high of 107.72 and tracking down the overnight highs. The US dollar showed its safe-haven qualities again by rising against all G10 currencies over the day. US data was terrible and the COVID-19 death toll is ballooning, weighing heavily on US stocks.
US data in lockstep with IMFs stark warnings
Earlier in the week, the International Monetary Fund issued its latest World Economic Outlook, entitled “The Great Lockdown: Worst Economic Downturn Since the Great Depression”. It projected a 2020 contraction in world growth of -3%, with US -5.9%, Euro Area -7.5%, UK -6.5%, Australia -6.7%, and China +1.2%. Today's US data fell in line with such recessionary fears with US March Retail Sales down -8.7%, the worst monthly move on record though close to the median forecast of -8.0%. The NY Fed’s Empire State April Manufacturing Business Survey plunged a record 34.4 points to -78.2 in March (est. -35), with sharp falls in employment to -55.3 (from -1.5) and the average work week to -61.6 (from -10.6). US March Industrial Production also dropped sharply, by -5.4%, Manufacturing -6.3% and the NAHB April Homebuilder Sentiment Survey also fell by a record amount, to 30 (estimated. 55) from 72.
Meanwhile, in the latest headlines from the IMF, IMF: Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, it warned that Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, as the coronavirus crisis takes an "unprecedented" toll on the region's service sector and major export destination. As for the Bank of Japan, an IMF official argued that "rate cuts to have limited effect in stimulating the economy, may hurt the financial sector."
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|107.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.9
|Daily SMA50
|108.64
|Daily SMA100
|108.93
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.87
|Previous Daily Low
|106.93
|Previous Weekly High
|109.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.21
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh five-day low below 0.63, upbeat Australian March Jobs ignored
Having failed to hold above 0.6300, AUD/USD hits a new five-day low near 0.6270 despite better-than-expected Australian jobs data for March. The aussie dollar shrugs-off the labor market survey, as it was conducted during the pre-lockdown period.
USD/JPY looking to 108.00 in USD risk-off correction
USD/JPY extends gains towards 108.00, as the US dollar continues to catch a safe -haven bid with constant doom and gloom headlines pertaining to the spread of COVID019 and the global economic shutdown resulting in disastrous economic data and forecasts.
Gold: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak
Gold snapped a three-day winning run on Wednesday despite risk aversion. The yellow metal is sidelined near $1,715 per ounce at press time despite heightened coronavirus-led recession fears and the risk-off tone in the global markets.
WTI: Up 3% in Asia, Wednesday's 18-year low not confirmed by daily RSI
WTI crude is flashing green in Asia amid signs of temporary loss of bearish momentum on technical charts. The black gold is trading at $20.46, representing a 3 percent gain on the day, having hit a low of $19.21 on Wednesday.
USD gains – Why its unfazed by terrible data
Wednesday’s US economic reports were terrible. Retail sales fell -8.7%, the largest one month decline ever. US fundamentals are terrible but the greenback caught a safe haven bid during the first half of the NY session.