USD/JPY: Likely to fall aggressively – Credit Suisse

Strategists at Credit Suisse analyze the USD/JPY pair, which is trading at 107.135, from a technical perspective.
Key quotes
“USD/JPY has broken below major long term support at 104.55/46, the bottom of the range for the past two years, after an aggressive fall over the past two weeks.”
“The break below this level completes a large multi-year bear ‘triangle’, which suggests we are likely to see further weakness.”
“Next supports are seen at 100.75/71, which is the 50% retracement of the 2011/2015 move, then more importantly at 100.10/00, a corrective low and psychological barrier, before 99.01.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
