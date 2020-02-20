USD/JPY levels to watch after the parabolic surge – Confluence Detector

Dollar/yen has surged vertically in a mix of dollar strength, concerns about the Japanese economy, triggering of stops, and other factors. The currency pair is now some 150 pips higher. What levels should we be watching?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that USD/JPY is clinging to the 111.40 level, which is a cluster of lines including the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 10-15m, the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 2, and the Bollinger Band 4h-Upper.
Resistance awaits at 111.96, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 161.8% one-month and the PP one-day R1.
The next upside target is 112.42, which is where last year's high and the PP one-month R3 converge.
Looking down, support awaits at 110.95, which is a juncture of lines including the SMA 100-15m and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
The downside target is 110.18, a dense cluster of lines that consists of the previous weekly high, the BB 4h-Middle, the PP one-week R1, the SMA 100-1h, and the SMA 5-one-day.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new multi-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. The ECB's minutes are next.
GBP/USD nears 2020 lows amid Brexit fears, ahead of UK retail sales
GBP/USD remains under pressure around 1.29, close to the 2020 lows. The EU is yet to agree on a position towards post-Brexit relations. UK retail sales are set to show a rise in January.
USD/JPY storms toward 112, completing 200 pips in two days
USD/JPY is trading closer to 112, extending its gains from Wednesday. A mix of data-driven USD strength, dismal Japanese data, stabilizing coronavirus fears, and stop-triggering pushes the pair higher.
Gold could attempt some consolidation near-term
The moderate drop in volume could remove some strength of the potential upside in Gold and trigger, instead, some consolidation around current levels. The solid momentum of the greenback is also expected to undermine extra rallies in the precious metal.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.