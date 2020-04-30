USD/JPY leaps toward 107 despite broad USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index extends slide to fresh 15-day lows.
  • Wall Street's main indexes trade in red on Thursday.
  • Month-end flows seem to be ramping up volatility.

The USD/JPY pair rose sharply in the last hour and touched a fresh daily high of 106.97. The lack of apparent fundamental drivers and the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD suggests that this sharp move could be caused by month-end flows into the London fix. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 106.90.

Market sentiment turns sour on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the data from the US revealed that Personal Spending in March declined 7.5% in March to come in worse than the market expectation for a decrease of 5%. Additionally, Personal Spending fell 2% in the same period and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims arrived at 3.8 million.

The gloomy data weighed on the market sentiment and caused Wall Street's main indexes to open the day in the negative territory. Furthermore, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 4.5% on the day to confirm the pair's action is likely impacted by liquidations on the last day of April. 

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies extended its slide and dropped to its lowest level in more than two weeks near the 99 handle. During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, White House economic adviser Hassett argued that the unemployment rate in April's jobs report could rise to 19%. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.59
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 106.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.86
Daily SMA50 108.13
Daily SMA100 108.79
Daily SMA200 108.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.9
Previous Daily Low 106.36
Previous Weekly High 108.04
Previous Weekly Low 107.28
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

