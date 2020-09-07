USD/JPY lacks clear direction amid mixed clues above 106.00

- USD/JPY fades recovery moves while trying to keep Friday’s mild gains.
- Brexit pessimism fans risk-off, US-China tussle, cautious move ahead of Japanese PM election offer background music.
- US off can restrict market moves amid a light calendar in Asia, Japan’s Leading Economic Index eyed.
USD/JPY seesaws around 106.30 amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Monday. In doing so, the yen pair struggles to keep the late Friday's pullback from 106.17 but the sluggish performance of global equities and off in the US question the pair’s moves.
Brexit, PM election and Sino-American tension in focus…
During the weekend, UK PM Boris Johnson mentioned having a trade deal with the European Union (EU) before October 15. Also suggesting hardships for Brexit talks are the headlines from the Financial Times suggesting the British aim to change the departure agreement. While the news has initially irritated the EU members, as per the BBC reporter, details on the same are awaited for clear direction.
On the other hand, China tries to smile on the US blacklisting of SMIC but can’t rule out the negative trading sentiment due to the tussle with the world’s largest economy.
Furthermore, policymakers at Japan await a key election, on September 14, after PM Shinzo Abe resigned citing health issues. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, leading the race for the national leader, recently said that the government after the election won’t be interim.
Additionally, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes keep disturbing the global markets despite the upbeat prints of the US employment data for August, published Friday. While the latest figures from Australia and Texas have been normalizing off-late, India and Brazil continue to struggle from the pandemic. In Japan, “A total of 72,203 people have tested positive as of 7:30 PM, Sept. 5, 2020, “said the Kyodo news.
Against this backdrop, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and S&P 500 Futures flash mild losses of 0.10% by the press time.
Given the American holiday and a light calendar, market players may witness a dull start to the week. However, the preliminary readings of Japan’s Leading Economic Index, expected 84.6 versus 84.4 prior, may offer intermediate moves to the pair. It should also be noted that the risk-catalysts have been less active off-late and hence might be received with a cold heart unless flashing any key updates.
Technical analysis
Buyers again attack 50-day SMA, near 106.45, to confront 106.90 level comprising 100-day SMA. Sellers await entries unless the quote breaks an ascending trend line from July 31, at 105.52 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|106.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.14
|Daily SMA50
|106.43
|Daily SMA100
|106.92
|Daily SMA200
|107.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.51
|Previous Daily Low
|106.06
|Previous Weekly High
|106.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.29
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3200, no-deal Brexit risks loom
GBP/USD reverses a brief dip below 1.3200. Despite the bounce, the Cable remains heavily offered amid intensifying no-deal Brexit fears. Also, weighing on the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events due on the cards.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading
EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid holiday-thinned light trading.
WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April
WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves. MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28. Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.
Gold returns to the red near $1930 amid dollar rebound
Gold is back in the negative territory, having faced rejection near $1941. Renewed US dollar strength and 50% Fibonacci retracement guard immediate upside. Sellers have multiple supports challenging further weakness before $1,900.
These are the price targets for the ongoing crypto sell-off
After months of continuous rise, selling finally arrived to the market. The sustained upward trend meant that there was a risk of overheating, and we can see this clearly in Ethereum, which now pays the highest gain among the Top 3 club members.