USD/JPY lacks bullish conviction around 146.50 YTD top even as yields approach worrisome peak

- USD/JPY seesaws at YTD top amid fears of Japan intervention, mixed data from Tokyo.
- Yields approach 2022 peak that triggered global recession woes.
- Hawkish Fed bets, economic jitters weigh on sentiment, underpinning US Dollar strength.
- Risk catalysts, mid-tier US data eyed for clear directions.
USD/JPY refreshes the Year-To-Date (YTD) high to 146.55 but lacks follow-through amid fears of the Japanese policymakers’ market intervention to defend the Yen. That said, broad risk aversion and hawkish Fed concerns underpin the major currency pair’s run-up early Thursday.
Market sentiment sours as traders fear hawkish Fed bias amid global economic woes. Also challenging the sentiment could be the geopolitical/economic woes emanating from China, as well as the recently mixed US data.
The latest Fed meeting minutes highlighted the policymakers’ discussion on the inflation pressure, despite marking a division on the rate hike decision. That said, the Minutes also conveyed that most policymakers preferred supporting the battle again the ‘sticky’ inflation. While helping the markets to justify hawkish Fed bias, US Industrial Production traced upbeat Retail Sales figures.
Additionally, a slump in China’s housing prices marked the first fall of the year in June and joins the fears about another bond market crisis in the Dragon Nation, as the biggest private realtor Country Garden struggles to pay bond payments.
To portray the mood, S&P500 Futures dropped to the lowest level in five weeks, indecisive around the multi-day bottom surrounding 4,415-20 by the press time. In doing so, the US stock futures trace losses made by the Wall Street benchmark.
It’s worth noting that, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rise to the highest level since October 2022, around 4.298% at the latest. It should be noted that such a high level of bond coupons triggered fears of economic slowdown and drowned the riskier assets, while also underpinning the US Dollar, during late 2022.
On a different page, the mostly firmer US data and mixed Japan numbers also test the USD/JPY pair of late. Earlier in the day, Japan marked the mixed prints of Merchandise Trade Balance for July and upbeat Machinery Orders for June, which in turn defends the Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials’ support for the ultra-easy monetary policy.
Moving forward, the risk catalysts will be the key to determining the near-term USD/JPY moves amid a light calendar elsewhere.
Technical analysis
Overbought RSI joins ascending resistance line from July 21, close to 146.55 by the press time, to challenge USD/JPY buyers. The pullback moves, however, remain elusive beyond June’s peak of 145.05.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|146.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.76
|Daily SMA50
|142.06
|Daily SMA100
|138.93
|Daily SMA200
|136.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.41
|Previous Daily Low
|145.31
|Previous Weekly High
|145
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.51
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consoldiates weekly losses around 1.0870 Premium
EUR/USD bottomed recently at 1.0856, marking the lowest level since July 6. The pair maintains a bearish bias as the US Dollar remains strong, supported by higher Treasury yields and risk aversion in the market. There are no top-tier data releases scheduled for Friday. Market attention is shifting towards the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD retreats from weekly highs toward 1.2700
GBP/USD declined to the 1.2725 area after touching its highest level in a week above 1.2780. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day allows the US Dollar to find demand as a safer asset.
Gold: XAU/USD extends slide sub-$1,900, lower lows at sight Premium
Gold trades at its lowest since last March, pressuring the $1,890 area as the dismal market mood prevails. Market players turned risk-averse after the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) unveiled the Minutes of its August meeting, expressing concerns about the inflation risks and leaving the door open for additional rate hikes if needed.
XRP/USD booking losses; Further downside possible
For those who read this week’s Weekly Market Insight, you may recall that the post highlighted that XRP/USD was potentially eyeing lower levels.
COIN continues month-long downtrend despite futures platform approval
COIN stock has now traded lower in six straight sessions as of Wednesday. Support for Coinbase stock comes at $76, about 4% below the current price.