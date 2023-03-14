USD/JPY kisses the 134.00 mark on a rebound ahead of US CPI

- USD/JPY is taking a pause on a corrective phase amid softer US Treasury yields.
- Surging borrowing costs are causing liquidity traps.
- US CPI data will pave the way for the next FOMC meeting.
USD/JPY rebounded after hitting the monthly low of 132.34. The short covering just comes ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. The corrective downfall in USD/JPY was started earlier this week on the back of falling US Treasury bond yields.
The Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) fallout has prompted investors to revisit their rate-hiking expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) plans to increase interest rates during the March FOMC meeting., which was surging exponentially prior to the last Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release.
When borrowing costs increase, it's natural for highly leveraged businesses to experience pressure in repaying their debts. The recent rise in US Treasury bond yields, which reflects the lending rates in the US economy, has resulted in a decrease in the value of US government bonds purchased during a low-yield market period.
Therefore, the credit side has loosened the original value amid surging yield and a liquidity trap is emerging among the businesses.
Fundamentally, this situation is quite similar to the UK’s bond market incident that happened a while ago, where the pension funds have struggled with liquidity.
Since the Fed commentary is muted for further clarity on the underlying US financial ecosystem, investors are refraining to put fresh bets on risky assets.
Meanwhile, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is on the cards. The market is expecting a slightly downbeat CPI release from prior releases on Tuesday. As it is always said “devil in the details”, market participants will likely jump to the service-led inflationary portion, since the Fed has made concerns regarding this in many instances.
Levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|133.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.3
|Daily SMA50
|132.46
|Daily SMA100
|135.83
|Daily SMA200
|137.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.05
|Previous Daily Low
|132.29
|Previous Weekly High
|137.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.12
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2200 ahead of UK jobs, US CPI
GBP/USD is keeping losses under the 1.2200 level in early Europe. Investors turn cautious and flock to safety in the US Dollar ahead of the all-important US CPI data. The UK employment data remains in immediate focus for Cable traders.
EUR/USD seeks cushion around 1.0700 as Fed to avoid bigger rate hikes amid SVB collapse
The EUR/USD pair is gauging a cushion near the round-level support of 1.0700 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has corrected from 1.0740 after exhaustion in the upside momentum. The shared currency pair is expected to remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Gold needs softer United States CPI to take out $1,919 barrier Premium
Gold price is seeing a pullback from six-week highs of $1,915 early Tuesday, pausing a three-day recovery rally. Gold’s bullish traders take a pause amid a rebound in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury yields ahead of the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release.
Bullish momentum fades for BTC and ETH, XRP suffers SVB woes
Bitcoin price is at crossroads, looking for momentum to break above the major resistance at $25,000. Ethereum price boasts four consecutive green bars; bullish momentum may be wearing off as it faces an immediate barrier at $1,744. Ripple price could slide below $0.3649 if bulls fail to surpass the 50-day EMA at $0.3815.
2-year vs FedFunds signal
What will happen to markets in case Feb CPI rises well over expectations? What would happen if it inflation undershot expectations of 6.0% y/y and 0.4% m/m ? The SVB implosion has eliminated odds of a 50-bp Fed hike, boosting metals and non-USD FX. Even odds of a 25-bp hike (not 50bp) are now below 60%.