USD/JPY keeps the red but holds above mid-108.00s post- Kuroda

- The pos-FOMC intraday USD bullish spike fizzled out rather quickly.
- BoJ policy update did little to impress traders or provide any impetus.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias near the lower end of its weekly trading range, albeit has still managed to hold above a key pivotal point around mid-108.00s.
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Thursday and retreated farther from the overnight swing high to near three-month tops, touched in reaction to a hawkish cut by the Fed. The pair surged past the very important 200-day SMA, levels further beyond the 109.00 handle after the Fed signalled a pause in the current rate-cut cycle.
Weighed down by the post-FOMC USD weakness
Following a two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Fed delivered a 25 bps rate cut for the third time this year. In the accompanying policy statement, the Fed dropped its previous reference to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion – considered an indication for future cuts – and provided a goodish lift to the US Dollar.
The positive momentum, however, fizzled out rather quickly after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in the post-meeting press conference, said that the Fed will need to see a significant move up in inflation before considering raising interest rates. The pair finally settled with modest losses and remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the downside remained limited after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held short-term interest rate target at -0.10% and 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield target around zero. The Japanese central bank also offered more clarity on its forward guidance and indicated that short/long-term rates are likely to remain at current or lower levels.
The dovish outlook was further reaffirmed by the BoJ Governor Kuroda, saying that our forward guidance suggests that we conduct policy that leans towards easing and there are various options available for further easing, which kept the JPY bulls on the defensive and might continue to help limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or remained depressed ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. In the meantime, Thursday's second-tier US economic releases might provide some short-term impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|108.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.24
|Daily SMA50
|107.6
|Daily SMA100
|107.59
|Daily SMA200
|109.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.29
|Previous Daily Low
|108.72
|Previous Weekly High
|108.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.25
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after the Fed, ahead of euro-zone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, extending its gains after the Fed cut rates and signaled a pause. Euro-zone GDP figures for the third quarter and preliminary inflation numbers for October are eyed.
GBP/USD advances on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2900, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY keeps the red but holds above mid-108.00s post- Kuroda
USD/JPY continues to hold the lower ground around 108.65, as the Yen remains unfazed by the BOJ's status-quo, despite the central bank modifying its forward guidance on the interest rates to more clearly signal future chance of rate cut.
Gold: 8-week-old resistance trendline, 50-day SMA regain buyer’s attention
Having bounced off a week’s low, Gold prices challenge immediate key resistances while taking the bids to $1,497 amid pre-European session trading on Thursday. Bullion’s downside below $1,469 will be the key.
The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in person what had been implied in the bank’s statement announcing its third 0.25% rate reduction in as many meetings.