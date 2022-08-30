- USD/JPY meets with some supply on Tuesday and erodes a part of the overnight strong gains.
- Retreating US bond yields weigh on the USD and exert some downward pressure on the major.
- The risk-on impulse, Fed-BoJ policy divergence could undermine the JPY and help limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair edges lower on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day winning streak to its highest level since mid-July, around the 139.00 mark touched the previous day. The pair remains on the defensive through the first half of the European session and is currently hovering around the 138.30-138.25 area, just a few pips above the daily high.
The US dollar drifts lower for the second straight day and turns out to be a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The ongoing USD profit-taking slide from a 20-year high touched the previous day could be solely attributed to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, results in the narrowing of the US-Japan yield differential, which benefits the safe-haven Japanese yen and further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the major.
That said, the risk-on impulse, along with a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve, should cap gains for the safe-haven JPY. In fact, the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Monday that the central bank will stick to its easing policy stance until wages and prices rise in a stable and sustainable manner. In contrast, the Fed is expected to deliver another supersized 75 bps rate hike at its September policy meeting.
The prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks on Friday. During his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Powell signalled that interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down inflation. This, in turn, suggests the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is higher. Hence, any subsequent downtick might still be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders and is more likely to remain limited.
Technically, the pair is closing in on its 24-year highs at 139.39, established in July, and this likely to lead to some increased supply around the mark. A clear break and close above this level would be required to give impetus to the next bullish phase. A possible bull flag has formed on the daily chart with a potential upside target at 139.53 although steadily waning momentum on each swing high over the summer – there have been two already – suggests waning interest and the possibility of a more substantial pullback developing.
Market participants are now looking forward to the US economic docket - featuring JOLTS Job Openings data and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.33
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|138.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.21
|Daily SMA50
|135.84
|Daily SMA100
|132.78
|Daily SMA200
|124.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139
|Previous Daily Low
|137.57
|Previous Weekly High
|137.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.81
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
