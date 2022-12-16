- USD/JPY comes under fresh selling pressure on Friday amid a modest USD weakness.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook to revive the USD demand and lend support to the major.
- Fading safe-haven demand could undermine the JPY and help limit losses for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair meets with a fresh supply on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's rally to over a two-week high. The pair maintains its offered tone through the early European session, though has managed to recover a few pips from the daily low and is currently placed just below mid-137.00s.
The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the overnight recovery move from a six-month low and comes under some renewed selling pressure on the last day of the week. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, the Fed's hawkish outlook should help revive the USD demand and lend some support to the major, at least for the time being.
It is worth recalling that the US central bank struck a more hawkish tone on Wednesday and signalled that it will continue to raise rates to crush inflation. In the so-called dot plot, policymakers projected at least an additional 75 bps increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 and see the terminal rate rising to 5.1%, higher than the 4.6% level forecasted in September.
Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets could undermine the safe-haven Japanese Yen and contribute to limiting the downside for the USD/JPY pair. Even from a technical perspective, repeated failures to find bearish acceptance below the very important 200-day SMA and the subsequent bounce warrant caution before positioning for a further near-term depreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints, due later during the early North American session. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to post modest gains for the second successive week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.35
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|137.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.8
|Daily SMA50
|142.71
|Daily SMA100
|141.11
|Daily SMA200
|135.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.18
|Previous Daily Low
|135.23
|Previous Weekly High
|137.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.13
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered toward 1.0650 on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December, the US Dollar came under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The weaker-than-expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US caused the US Dollar to lose interest, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.