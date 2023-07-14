USD/JPY keeps the red below 138.00 mark, nearly two-month low amid bearish USD

- USD/JPY drifts lower for the seventh straight day and hits a nearly two-month low on Friday.
- Speculations that the BoJ will tweak its YCC policy underpin the JPY and act as a headwind.
- Bets that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle keep the USD on the defensive.
The USD/JPY pair prolongs its recent downfall for the seventh straight day on Friday and drops to a nearly two-month low, around the 137.75 region during the Asian session.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to draw support from growing speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could tweak its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy as soon as this month. In contrast, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to hold interest rates after a 25 bps lift-off in July, which keeps the US Dollar (USD) depressed near its lowest level since April 2022 and contributes to the prevailing selling bias surrounding the USD/JPY pair.
Data released recently showed that Japan's nominal base salary grew at the fastest pace in 28 years in May. This is expected to push inflation higher, which has exceeded the 2% goal for more than a year, and should put pressure on the BoJ to adjust its ultra-loose monetary policy settings. This lifted the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond to its highest level since late April on Wednesday and continues to benefit the JPY.
Market participants, meanwhile, now seem convinced that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle. The bets were lifted by the US CPI report on Wednesday, which showed a further moderation in consumer prices. Adding to this, the US Producer Prices Index (PPI) recorded the smallest annual rise in nearly three years in June. This comes on the back of signs that the US labor market is cooling and should allow the Fed to soften its hawkish stance.
This led to the recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields, narrowing the US-Japan rate differential and underpinning the JPY. Apart from this, a modest pullback in the US equity futures might further boost demand for the safe-haven JPY and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside. That said, extremely oversold conditions might hold back traders from placing fresh bearish bets and help limit losses.
Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair remains on track to register its worst weekly decline since November 2022 and the aforementioned fundamental backdrop remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. Market participants now look to the release of the Preliminary Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index for some impetus on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|138.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.79
|Daily SMA50
|139.99
|Daily SMA100
|136.96
|Daily SMA200
|137.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.96
|Previous Daily Low
|137.92
|Previous Weekly High
|144.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.07
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails to cheer Bullock’s selection as RBA Governor, retreats from monthly high below 0.6900
AUD/USD renews its intraday low near 0.6880 as it retreats from the highest level in a month after the Australian government announced Michele Bullock as the next Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor on early Friday.
EUR/USD prods 16-month high past 1.1200 on broad US Dollar weakness, EU/US data eyed
EUR/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels in 16 months, bracing for the biggest weekly gain since November 2022, as it makes rounds to 1.1225-30 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Euro pair cheers the broad-based US Dollar weakness.
Gold bulls eye $1,985 as Fed policy pivot concerns weigh on US Dollar
Gold remains sidelined around $1,960 amid an early Asian session on Friday, after refreshing the monthly high during the latest five-day winning streak. The XAU/USD justifies the recent hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to prod the bulls.
Ethereum Layer-2 token ARB rises 10% as Arbitrum network doubles down on ecosystem growth
Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2 (L2) token Arbitrum experienced a significant surge a new network development. Based on a recent announcement, the network has integrated a protocol facilitating token transfers across different blockchain networks.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.