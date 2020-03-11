USD/JPY keeps the red below 105.00 mark; still well above daily swing low

- USD/JPY managed to find decent support just ahead of the 104.00 round-figure mark.
- A fresh leg down in the equity markets and the US bond yields kept a lid on the bounce.
- Investors now look forward to the US CPI and US 2021 fiscal budget for a fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair recovered around 125 pips from daily lows, albeit seemed struggling to find acceptance above the key 105.00 psychological mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's strong rally of nearly 400 pips and came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday amid fading optimism over the US President Donald Trump's proposed economic stimulus package.
This coupled with reviving fears that the coronavirus will have a major impact on the global economy weighed on investors' appetite for riskier assets. This was evident from some renewed weakness in the equity markets and benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status.
The anti-risk flow was reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually kept a lid on the overnight US dollar rebound and further contributed to the pair's early slide to the vicinity of the 104.00 round-figure mark.
Despite a combination of negative factors, the pair managed to attract some dip-buying and rallied back above the 105.00 mark. Bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the momentum, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's important releases.
The US economic docket highlights the release of the latest consumer inflation figures. Adding to this, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify on the Proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Budget, which might now play a key role in determining the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|105.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.8
|Daily SMA50
|109.13
|Daily SMA100
|109.05
|Daily SMA200
|108.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.92
|Previous Daily Low
|102.01
|Previous Weekly High
|108.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|105
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces above 1.29 after a surprise BOE rate cut, ahead of the budget
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 after falling earlier in response to the surprise BOE double-dose rate cut of 50bp to 0.25% in an unscheduled more to counter the coronavirus crisis. It comes ahead of the UK Budget coming later in the day.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is recovering as the market mood sours again, with stocks and bond yields falling after Tuesday's rally. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis.
Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed
The see-saw continues, with markets and the dollar falling on Wednesday after surging on Tuesday. President Donald Trump failed to appear to a press conference where the potential fiscal stimulus was to be revealed.
WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus
WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.