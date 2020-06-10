USD/JPY keeps the mixed outlook unchanged – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group keep their views on the neutral side for USD/JPY in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We held the view yesterday that USD ‘could weaken further 107.80’. We indicated that the next support is at 107.50. USD subsequently dropped to 107.60 before ending the day on a soft note at 107.72 (-0.65%). While the decline is deeply oversold now, there is no sign of stabilization just yet. From here, USD could dip below 107.50 but for today, the major support at 107.00 is not expected to come into the picture (there is a minor support at 107.30). On the upside, a move above 108.30 (minor resistance is at 108.10) would indicate the current weakness has stabilized.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “After surging to a high of 109.84 last Friday (05 Jun), the abrupt turnaround that resulted in huge decline yesterday (08 Jun) came as a surprise. Note that USD closed at 108.42 and lost -1.06%, the biggest 1-day drop in 10 weeks. The breach of our 108.55 ‘strong support’ level indicates that the positive phase that started last week came to an abrupt end. The sharp and rapid swings have resulted in a mixed outlook and it may take a few days before a clearer picture emerges. Meanwhile, USD could trade in a choppy manner but is likely to stay within a 107.00/109.00 range for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto high ground ahead of US inflation, Fed decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, holding onto gains as the dollar retreats ahead of US inflation and the Fed's decision. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Forex Today: Dollar declines ahead of all-important Fed decision, inflation, COVID-19, politics eyed
The Federal Reserve is projected to leave the interest rate unchanged and reiterate its commitment to support the economy, albeit not with negative rates. The Fed will publish new economic projections and its forecasts for returning to pre-pandemic output and single-digit employment are eyed.
Gold: Stays modestly bid above $1,700 amid sluggish markets
Gold prices recede from intraday high of $1,718.71 as traders look for a firm direction during the pre-Fed quiet session. Downbeat China data fail to entertain markets neither does the UK and the US tension with Beijing.
WTI: Modestly offered around mid-$38.00 area ahead of EIA data
WTI trims Asian session losses while recovering from an intraday low of $38.19. Downbeat figures of China inflation confront geopolitical tension in Libya. FOMC, EIA data will be the key, qualitative headlines also become important to watch.