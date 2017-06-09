USD/JPY keeps the 108-111 range so far – Danske Bank

USD/JPY keeps the 108-111 range so far – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Jens Pedersen assessed yesterday’s price action around the pair.
Key Quotes
“USD traded slightly weaker last night against other majors driven by a substantial decline in yields on 10Y US treasuries (dropped 10bp) and weak risk appetite in markets”.
“Given the big move in 10Y US yields, the modest decline in USD/JPY from 119.20 to 108.50 is quite noteworthy, as the cross usually tends to track moves in 10Y US treasuries. This could indicate that Japanese investors have already taken a cautious stance and lowered foreign FX exposure given the high uncertainty about the development in North Korea”.
“We still expect USD/JPY to trade within the 108-111 range near term with risks skewed to the downside if the US-North Korean tensions escalates further”.
