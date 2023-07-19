USD/JPY justifies risk-barometer status above 139.00, ignores softer yields, Fed bias

- USD/JPY picks up bids to renew weekly top amid firmer sentiment.
- Dovish concerns about BoJ supersede fears of Fed policy pivot past July.
- Yields drop as market players rush toward bonds amid mixed mood.
- Downbeat economics from Tokyo fuel Yen pair ahead of Japan inflation.
USD/JPY buyers cheer the risk-on mood, as well as the US Dollar’s rebound, as it renews the weekly top around 139.50 amid the early hours of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Yen pair justifies dovish concerns about the Bank of Japan (BoJ) while ignoring downbeat Treasury bond yields and chatters about the US Federal Reserve’s pause in rate hikes after July.
Talking about the risk barometers, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises more than 1.0% and the S&P500 Futures edges higher at the yearly top amid upbeat sentiment. However, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields stay pressured at 3.76% and 4.74% by the press time and prod the USD/JPY bulls of late.
While tracing the major catalysts, the mixed headlines surrounding China and optimism in the equity markets gain major attention. That said, China Industry Ministry recently conveyed fears of insufficient demand and declining revenues and justifies the downbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter (Q2) that suggested fears of easing economic recovery in the world’s biggest industrial player. Considering China’s status as one of the biggest oil users, downbeat economic concerns about the dragon nation weigh on the commodity price. On the other hand, the US banks expect more profits from the higher rates and push back recession woes, which in turn allow the sentiment to remain firmer and challenge the US Dollar bulls of late.
Elsewhere, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda spoke at a news conference after the G20 meeting in India on Tuesday while stating that there was still some distance to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target, defending the easy-money policy in turn.
Furthermore, fears surrounding Japan Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida’s cabinet reshuffle and pessimism among the big industrial houses from Tokyo weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY) and favor the USD/JPY bulls.
Alternatively, the latest Reuters poll of around 109 economists suggests that the Fed’s widely anticipated 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in July will be the last increase of the current tightening cycle. Even so, Tuesday’s upbeat prints of the US Retail Sales Control Group for June underpin the chatters that the Fed will keep the rates higher for longer, if not lifting the rates further toward the north. The same views allow the US Dollar Index (DXY) to edge higher around 100.15, after bouncing off the 15-month low surrounding 99.55 the previous day.
Looking forward, the US housing numbers and risk catalysts may entertain the USD/JPY traders ahead of Friday’s key Japan inflation gauge.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the four-month-old support-turned-resistance, around 139.60 by the press time, becomes necessary for the USD/JPY bulls to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|138.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.22
|Daily SMA50
|140.29
|Daily SMA100
|137.07
|Daily SMA200
|137.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.14
|Previous Daily Low
|137.68
|Previous Weekly High
|143
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps below 1.3000 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure and dropped to a fresh weekly low below 1.3000 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1200 as US Dollar finds it feet
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.1200, as the US Dollar pauses its run of losses. Upbeat US Core Retail Sales growth joins mixed ECB signals and worsening mood to prod EUR/USD bulls so far this Wednesday.
Gold reverses from $1,985 hurdle despite downbeat yields
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains on the back foot around the intraday low as it reverses from the highest levels in eight weeks amid the US Dollar’s sustained recovery from a 15-month low.
Can PEPE price make a 10% comeback amid crypto market uncertainty?
PEPE price has shed 21% between July 14 and 18, falling from $0.00000188 to $0.00000148. During this drop, the frog-based meme coin created a set of lower highs and lower lows, which reveal a falling wedge.
Further signs of easing underlying inflation in the US
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.