USD/JPY just under 118.50 pre-Fed as bulls eye breakout above 2016/2017 highs

- USD/JPY continues to move higher and, just under 118.50, is on course for an eighth successive day in the green.
- The pair is eyeing a break above late-2016/early-2017 highs in the 118.60s.
- Markets are risk-on in the lead up to the Fed announcement amid signs of progress in Russo-Ukraine peace talks.
USD/JPY’s upwards trajectory over the past few sessions that saw the pair break above key resistance in the 116.40s has continued on Wednesday, with the pair coming within a whisker of hitting 118.50 for the first time since January 2017. Trading just below the half-round figure, the pair is up another 0.2% on the day and set for an eighth successive day of gains during which time the pair has rallied more than 3.0%. The sharp rally has been driven an equally steep rise in long-term US bond yields over the same period, with the 10-year yield nearing 2.20% on Wednesday from as low as the 1.60s% as recently as the start of last week.
Markets are in a very risk-on mood on Wednesday in the lead-up to the Fed policy announcement amid signs of progress in Russo-Ukraine peace talks (admittedly the reports have been mixed), reducing the demand for safe-havens like US bonds. Whilst this also reduces the haven appeal of both USD and JPY, the yen is worse hit given the upwards pressure on US yields rendering it a comparatively less attractive investment. The fact that the Fed is expected to implement its first 25bps rate hike in three years later in the day is also helping to keep yields and USD/JPY underpinned.
Any surprising Fed hawkishness, perhaps in the new Fed dot-plot, or perhaps in the tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference, could be enough to trigger further US yield upside. That could see USD/JPY break above the late-2016/early-2017 highs in the 118.60s and press on towards the 120.00 mark and beyond. Conversely, if hawkish expectations aren’t met, profit-taking in wake of the recent rally could quickly see USD/JPY slide back to test old highs in the 116.40 area which should not offer strong support.
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|118.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.67
|Daily SMA50
|115.24
|Daily SMA100
|114.64
|Daily SMA200
|112.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.45
|Previous Daily Low
|117.7
|Previous Weekly High
|117.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.81
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.35
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Live: Fed's policy announcements to rock the markets Premium
The dollar stays on the back foot on Wednesday amid heightened optimism for a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement. The Fed is widely expected to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points and the updated Summary of Economic Projections will reveal how far policymakers are willing to go with future rate increases.
EUR/USD retreats on falling peace expectations
EUR/USD has cooled down to around 1.10 after Kyiv reportedly rejected Russia's neutrality demands. Earlier, the pair leaped significantly above 1.10 in response to reports about a tentative 15-point peace plan. The safe-haven dollar is rocking and rolling.
GBP/USD dips to 1.31 as optimism fades
GBP/USD has slipped back to around 1.31 as hopes for a Russian-Ukrainian deal fade. Earlier, investors ditched the dollar in response to reports of a peace plan. Traders are eyeing the Fed's first post-pandemic hike due out later.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,920, eyes on FOMC
Gold staged a rebound and advanced toward $1,930 earlier in the day but lost its traction. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, weighing on the yellow metal.
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.