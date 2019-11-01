USD/JPY jumps to session tops, around 108.25 region on upbeat NFP

The USD/JPY pair finally broke out of its daily consolidative trading range and jumped to session tops, around the 108.25 region post-NFP. The pair caught some aggressive bids during the early North-American session after the latest US monthly jobs report came in to show that the US economy added 128K new jobs in October, higher than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 89K. Adding to the upbeat headline NFP print, the unemployment rate matched consensus estimates and edged higher to 3.6%. The data, to a larger extent, helped offset a slight disappointment from average hourly earnings data, which posted a modest 0.2% growth during the reported month as compared to 0.3% expected. Meanwhile, the yearly wage growth rate stood at 3.0%, matching consensus estimates, and remained supportive of a modest US Dollar uptick, albeit a turnaround in the US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong follow-through momentum, at least for the time being.

