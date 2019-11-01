USD/JPY jumps to session tops, around 108.25 region on upbeat NFP

- The US economy added 128K new jobs in October vs. 89K anticipated.
- The unemployment rate, as was widely expected, edges higher to 3.5%.
- The data largely offsets softer wage growth data and remained supportive.
The USD/JPY pair finally broke out of its daily consolidative trading range and jumped to session tops, around the 108.25 region post-NFP.
The pair caught some aggressive bids during the early North-American session after the latest US monthly jobs report came in to show that the US economy added 128K new jobs in October, higher than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 89K.
Adding to the upbeat headline NFP print, the unemployment rate matched consensus estimates and edged higher to 3.6%. The data, to a larger extent, helped offset a slight disappointment from average hourly earnings data, which posted a modest 0.2% growth during the reported month as compared to 0.3% expected.
Meanwhile, the yearly wage growth rate stood at 3.0%, matching consensus estimates, and remained supportive of a modest US Dollar uptick, albeit a turnaround in the US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong follow-through momentum, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|108.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.3
|Daily SMA50
|107.63
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|109.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.9
|Previous Daily Low
|107.92
|Previous Weekly High
|108.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.25
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.1150 after upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1150 after US Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 128,000 and on top of considerable upward revisions. The greenback is recovering from the dovish Fed decision.
GBP/USD falls off the highs after robust US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the US jobs report beat expectations. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.
US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 48.9 in October from 47.8 in September and 49.1 in August. The prices paid index is projected to increase to 49.9 from 49.7.