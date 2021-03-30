USD/JPY jumps to one-year tops, further beyond 110.00 mark

- USD/JPY continued gaining traction for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The upbeat US economic outlook, rising US bond yields underpinned the USD.
- A positive risk tone weighed on the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
The USD/JPY pair surged past the key 110.00 psychological mark and shot to one-year tops heading into the European session.
A combination of factors assisted the pair to prolong its recent strong bullish momentum and scale higher for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday. A generally positive mood around the equity markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with sustained US dollar buying and rising US bond yields, provided an additional boost to the USD/JPY pair.
Investors remained optimistic about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic, which continued underpinning the USD. The expectations were further bolstered by US President Joe Biden's ambitious pledge of administering 200 million vaccine shots in 100 days and hopes for an additional $3.0 trillion infrastructure spending plan from the US.
Meanwhile, the reflation trade pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond above the 1.70% threshold or back closer to over one-year tops touched earlier this month. This was seen as another factor that benefitted the greenback and pushed the USD/JPY pair beyond the 110.00 mark for the first time since March 2020, setting the stage for additional near-term gains.
That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart is flashing overbought conditions and warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Investors might also refrain from placing fresh bullish bets, rather prefer to move on the sidelines as the focus now shifts to Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report.
In the meantime, Tuesday's release of the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, along with the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will be looked upon for a fresh impetus and some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|109.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.64
|Daily SMA50
|106.44
|Daily SMA100
|105.19
|Daily SMA200
|105.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.85
|Previous Daily Low
|109.37
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.4
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
