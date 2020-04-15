USD/JPY jumps to fresh session tops, closer to mid-107.00s

- USD/JPY once again showed some resilience near monthly lows, below 107.00 mark.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand seemed to be the only factor lending some support.
- The prevailing cautious mood might underpin the JPY’s safe-haven demand and cap gains.
The USD/JPY pair has managed to rebound around 50 pips from session lows and jumped to fresh session tops, around the 107.35 region in the last hour.
The pair – for the second straight session on Wednesday – showed some resilience below the 107.00 round-figure mark and attracted some dip-buying near monthly lows set on April 1st.
Persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic assisted the US dollar to regain its status as the global reserve currency, which eventually extended some support.
The positive factor, to a larger extent, was negated by some renewed weakness in the global equity markets, which underpinned the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and might cap further gains.
The latest optimism over a steady trend down in the new coronavirus cases and deaths across the world turned out to be short-lived, dampening investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US macro data to assess the economic damage caused by the COVID-19-induced lockdowns and grab some trading opportunities.
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly retail sales data and industrial producing figures, which might play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|107.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.93
|Daily SMA50
|108.69
|Daily SMA100
|108.95
|Daily SMA200
|108.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.78
|Previous Daily Low
|106.98
|Previous Weekly High
|109.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.21
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
