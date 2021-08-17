USD/JPY jumps to fresh session tops, around mid-109.00s ahead of Powell

- USD/JPY gained strong positive traction on Tuesday and snapped four days of the losing streak.
- A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor behind the intraday positive move.
- Bulls seemed unaffected by the prevalent risk-off mood and a further slide in the US bond yields.
The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the early North American session and pushed the USD/JPY pair to fresh daily tops, around the 109.55 region in the last hour.
The pair attract some buying in the vicinity of the 109.00 mark and snapped four consecutive days of the losing streak on Tuesday. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a goodish pickup in demand for the US dollar, which assisted the USD/JPY pair to stall its recent sharp pullback from over one-month tops.
Investors remain worried that the continuous spread of COVID-19 cases could lead to a global economic slowdown. The market concerns were further fueled by the disappointing US monthly Retail Sales figures. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen was pressured by an extension of the stage of emergency in Tokyo and seven more prefectures. Bulls largely shrugged off the risk-off impulse in the markets, which tends to drive flows towards the safe-haven JPY, and seemed unaffected by the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields.
The incoming US economic data indicated that the US consumer has grown more cautious in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. This might have forced investors to further scale back their expectations about an early policy tightening by the Fed. Hence, the focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech.
His remarks will be closely scrutinized for fresh clues about the US central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook. This will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|109.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.92
|Daily SMA50
|110.17
|Daily SMA100
|109.69
|Daily SMA200
|107.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.75
|Previous Daily Low
|109.12
|Previous Weekly High
|110.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.55
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
