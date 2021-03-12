USD/JPY jumps above 109.00 mark, back closer to multi-month tops

- USD/JPY gained strong traction on Friday amid a broad-based USD strength.
- A fresh leg up in the US bond yields helped revive demand for the greenback.
- The cautious mood might benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap gains for the pair.
The USD maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session and pushed the USD/JPY pair back above the 109.00 mark, closer to the nine-month tops touched earlier this week.
The pair caught some fresh bids on the last trading day of the week and broke out of a two-day-old trading range. A fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the US dollar to stage a solid rebound from one-week lows, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the USD/JPY pair higher.
Even though Wednesday's US CPI report eased fears about rising inflation, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot back to 1.6% area on Friday. Investors remain optimistic that a massive US stimulus package would spur economic activity and fuel inflationary pressure.
Meanwhile, elevated US Treasury yields now seemed to have unnerved investors and led to an intraday pullback in the US equity futures. This might extend some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and turn out to be the only factor capping gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
Friday's US economic docket features the second-tier releases of the Producer Price Index and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, will produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|108.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.66
|Daily SMA50
|105.13
|Daily SMA100
|104.64
|Daily SMA200
|105.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.81
|Previous Daily Low
|108.36
|Previous Weekly High
|108.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.37
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.17
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay
GBP/USD off the lows, regains 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD has bounced-off lows and recaptures 1.3950 despite mixed UK economic data. The cable remains undermined by broad-based US dollar strength, as the Treasury yields rebound on relfation trade.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.