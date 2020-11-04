USD/JPY jumps over 30 pips in five minutes

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Risk sentiment weakens as odds of President Trump winning a second term improve
  • Dollar catches a bid, pushes USD/JPY higher to 105.00.

Another wave of dollar buying has hit the forex markets, lifting USD/JPY to 105.00 from 104.60 in just five minutes. 

The bid tone around the safe-haven dollar seems to have strengthened in response to betting markets having President Trump as the favorite to win elections. "On Betfair exchange, Trump is now the favorite, narrowly, according to Bloomberg's live blog. 

The odds of Trump winning the second term have improved over the past couple of hours. As such, markets are being forced to price out the prospect of an easy win for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and a bigger fiscal stimulus package that is expected to come with it. 

The futures tied to the S&P 500 are now down 0.77% and the US 10-year yield is seen at 0.87%, down six basis points from the five-month high of 0.93% registered during the early Asian trading hours. The US dollar is gaining ground across the board. 

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.87
Today Daily Change 0.29
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 104.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.09
Daily SMA50 105.43
Daily SMA100 106
Daily SMA200 107.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.82
Previous Daily Low 104.43
Previous Weekly High 105.06
Previous Weekly Low 104.03
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 105
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

