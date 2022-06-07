- USD/JPY is auctioning rangebound as investors await Japan’s GDP numbers.
- A subdued performance is expected from Japan’s GDP.
- This week the investing community is focusing on the US inflation as it will dictate the likely action by the Fed.
The USD/JPY pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 132.33-133.01 as investors are awaiting the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers by the Japanese Cabinet Office in the Asian session. The asset has remained stronger in the last two trading weeks after sensing a rebound near the round-level support of 127.00.
The uncertainty over the release of Japan's GDP has sidelined the market participants. A preliminary estimate for the quarterly GDP is -0.3% vs. the prior print of -0.2%. While the annualized GDP is expected to remain unchanged at -1%. A higher-than-expected GDP figure is going to strengthen the Japanese bulls.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is expected to register more downside amid an improvement in the risk appetite of investors. A round in the positive market sentiment has underpinned the risk-sensitive currencies and eventually has diminished the DXY’s appeal.
This week, the major event is the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will release on Friday. The annual US CPI figure is seen at 8.3%, similar to its previous print while the core CPI could trim to 5.9%. The deadly duo of the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and elevated inflationary pressures are bolstering the odds of an extreme hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its monetary policy announcement next week. It is worth noting that the US economy reported the US NFP at 390k, much higher than the forecasts of 325k.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|131.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.8
|Daily SMA50
|127.54
|Daily SMA100
|121.9
|Daily SMA200
|117.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.01
|Previous Daily Low
|130.43
|Previous Weekly High
|130.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.95
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
