USD/JPY: Japanese yen on upward trajectory – CIBC

Analysts at CIBC see the Japanese yen moving to the upside versus the US dollar. They forecast USD/JPY at 103 by the end of the fourth quarter and at 101 by the first quarter of next year.
Key Quotes:
“We expect the Japanese economy to contract by around 5.5% in calendar year 2020. The modest bounce in the quarterly Tankan business survey from pandemic lows is indicative of a steady, rather than spectacular, rebound into 2021. Overall business confidence remains far below pre-pandemic levels, and business investment intentions remain weak.”
“With the BoJ set to maintain a steady policy bias, an extension of the BoJ special funds operation may be pushed towards year end. It appears increasingly likely that the new Suga-led administration will look to ease fiscal policy.”
“Although we have seen 10 year UST-JGB spreads push wider since troughing at around 50bp in early August, we have yet to see spread moves have a material influence on JPY valuations. There are several key influences at play here. Firstly, the cost of hedging for Japanese investors has diminished sharply as short-term rate differentials have collapsed. Secondly, the destination of bond purchases has changed, away from the US, with Australia proving to be a major beneficiary. Finally, although nominal yield spreads may be widening, when inflation is taken into account, real spreads at both the front and longer ends (2yr and 10yr) have moved sharply into negative territory. Absent real yields spread moving back into positive territory and impacting potential net bond outflows, we maintain USD/JPY downside targets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid
AUD/USD fails to keep corrective pullback from over three-month low of 0.7001 flashed on Thursday. King dollar keeps the reins as upbeat US data, ECB’s dovish rhetoric join covid fears. Aussie PPI, risk catalysts remain as the key to follow.
EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650
EUR/USD dips to a fresh one-month low at 1.1650. The euro has extended its four-day downtrend against the US dollar on Thursday. The euro dives on dovish ECB rhetoric and COVID-19 lockdowns.
Gold stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850
Gold consolidates near the monthly low of $1,860 flashed the previous day. Bears cheer the US dollar strength amid upbeat data from America, challenges to risk. Lack of key data in Asia keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight.
WTI: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside
WTI keeps pullback moves from the mid-June lows marked on Thursday. Four-month-old descending trend line offers immediate support. 200-day SMA challenges the corrective bounce below a falling resistance line from August 26.
How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week
Autumn leaves are falling, and so are markets – mostly responding to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and consequent measures. Will King Dollar hold onto the throne?