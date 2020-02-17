USD/JPY is still focused on 110.00 and above – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY is likely to trade within a side-lined theme in the next weeks, although an attempt to 110.00 and beyond still remains on the cards.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD did not ‘do much’ last Friday as it traded between 109.68 and 109.90, markedly narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 109.50/110.00. Indicators are mostly flat and we continue to expect USD to trade sideways, likely between 109.60 and 110.00.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD traded in a quiet manner last Friday before closing not much changed at 109.74 (-0.06%). The price action offers no fresh clues and we continue to hold the same view from last Tuesday (11 Feb, spot at 109.75) wherein USD is expected to ‘trade sideways’. Looking forward, the top of the expected 109.30/110.30 range appears to be more vulnerable but the lackluster price actions over the past few days suggest the expected range could remain intact for a while more.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around the 34-months lows amid growth concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, just above the lowest since April 2017. Concerns about eurozone growth are weighing on the common currency. Markets are watching coronavirus developments.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and holds its ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050, little-changed. The French foreign minister warned of acrimonious Brexit talks as the UK's chief negotiator is laying down a tough stance.
Forex Today: Coronavirus fears persist, Japanese economy squeezes, cryptos climb down
China has announced it will stimulate the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, including lower corporate taxes and increased spending. While most factories have returned to work, Beijing has tightened restrictions on movements in the Hubei province.
Gold slips below $1580 level amid improving risk sentiment
Gold retreats from two-week tops amid receding demand for traditional safe-haven assets. The precious metal failed to capitalize on its recent positive move to near two-week tops and edged lower during the early European session on Monday amid fading safe-haven demand.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.