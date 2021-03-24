USD/JPY is flat in the Tokyo open, weighing mixed sentiment

- USD/JPY is slightly pressured in a quiet start to Asia.
- Traders weigh the mixed sentiment from conflicting Fed rhetoric.
USD/JPY is in a tight range in Asia on Wednesday with the price oscillating between 108.50 and 108.63.
The greenback has been the best performer in the past number of trading sessions climbing substantially against all G10 currencies on the day except JPY.
- BoJ Minutes: Allowing 10-year yields to fluctuate in line with BoJ's current directive will help stabilise financial system
USD/JPY dropped as far as 108.41 in London trade and remained heavy in New York trade.
US treasury yields continue to retreat as risk-off flows favour the bonds.
US data was disappointing also with the lower-than-expected new Home Sales which declined 18.2% MoM in February, well below expectations of a 5.7% drop.
''Part of this drop reflects freezing weather conditions in February reducing activity in some parts of the US, alongside limited supply. The median sales price rose 5.3% YoY,'' analysts at ANS Bank explained.
Meanwhile, the lockdowns in Europe and Fed Chair Powell’s comments downplaying the effects of inflation were thrown into the mix on a choppy day for Wall Street.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 308.05 points, or 0.94%, to 32,423.15 and the S&P 500 fell 30.07 points, or 0.76%, to 3,910.52. The Nasdaq Composite also fell and by 149.85 points, or 1.12%, to 13,227.70.
In contrast to Fed's Powell, Dallas Fed’s Kaplan who is a non-voter was advocating hikes and as one of the Fed officials signalling a hike in 2022 in the dot plot projections.
Kaplan anticipates 6% growth for 2021, unemployment at 4%, inflation between 2.25% and 2.5%, and 10yr yields between 1.75% and 2.00%.
2-year US government bond yields remained at 0.14% levels, while in the 10-year bond yields falling 7bps to 1.62%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|108.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.88
|Daily SMA50
|105.9
|Daily SMA100
|104.94
|Daily SMA200
|105.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.96
|Previous Daily Low
|108.59
|Previous Weekly High
|109.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 as demand for the greenback resumed
The EUR/USD pair fell to its lowest in over two weeks as risk-aversion coupled with encouraging words from US Federal Reserve officials. Dollar rally set to continue.
GBP/USD: Refreshes six-week low towards 1.3700 ahead of UK CPI, PMI data
GBP/USD remains depressed around multi-day low after heaviest drop in a month. UK’s vaccine optimism can’t supersede the US dollar strength, risk-off mood. British inflation, activity numbers can offer immediate directions but qualitative catalysts remain as the key.
GBP/USD: Refreshes six-week low towards 1.3700 ahead of UK CPI, PMI data
GBP/USD remains depressed around multi-day low after heaviest drop in a month. UK’s vaccine optimism can’t supersede the US dollar strength, risk-off mood. British inflation, activity numbers can offer immediate directions but qualitative catalysts remain as the key.
The crypto market holds above crucial support levels for now
Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped overnight as the Federal Reserve Chairman Powell offered a subdued take on cryptocurrencies at a conference yesterday. Adding to the weakness was a strong dollar and a drop in the 10-year treasury yield.
Why the dollar is rising while yields are falling, blame it on the taxman
"Read my lips, no new taxes" – These are words that President Joe Biden has never said in his 2020 campaign, but when he did run for the first time in the late 80s, the person that became the Commander-in-Chief uttered repeatedly.